Erweiterte Funktionen


Rathbone Brothers Plc : Additional Listing




16.03.17 08:15
dpa-AFX


Rathbone Brothers Plc ("the Company") Block Listing Application


The Company announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority ("UKLA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for the listing of 350,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each fully paid ("Ordinary Shares") to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the Official List of the UKLA.

All of these shares are being reserved under a new block listing and will be issued as a result of the share awards pursuant to the following scheme:


Amount Scheme


350,000 Rathbone Brothers plc 2015 Executive Incentive Plan



It is expected that admission of these Ordinary Shares will become effective on or around 20 March 2017. These shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue and will be allotted from time to time in accordance with the share awards under: the Rathbone Brothers plc 2015 Executive Incentive Plan.



Ali Johnson Company Secretary Telephone: 0207 399 0326


16 March 2017





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Rathbone Brothers Plc via GlobeNewswire



0214834R2


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:09 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Dollar Off Lows Against Majors
10:05 , dpa-AFX
SNB Holds Key Rates As Expected
10:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Ford-Werke GmbH / Klares Bekenntnis z [...]
10:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: KfW / KfW IPEX-Bank: Personelle Ver [...]
09:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Leoni AG (english [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...