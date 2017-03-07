Rap Mogul Jay Z. To Fund Startups With Venture Capital

Erweiterte Funktionen


07.03.17 01:03
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rapper and entrepreneur Jay Z, or officially Shawn Carter, has launched a new venture capital firm called Arrive.


Roc Nation, a full-service entertainment company founded by JAY Z, Monday announced the launch of ARRIVE that will partner with a select group of early stage start-ups by providing them with brand services, business development, advisory and capital to drive growth in their organizations.


Jay Z has earlier invested in Uber, Stance, JetSmarter among other startups, with Uber giving over 200x returns.


"ARRIVE was created to leverage our experience and resources in building brands, developing consumer facing businesses, managing artists and representing athletes. We've opened that diversified, global range of expertise to a new vertical: entrepreneurs and their early stage businesses" said Neil Sirni, Head of New Ventures at Roc Nation.


ARRIVE was formed through a collaboration with Primary Venture Partners and GlassBridge Asset Management. Primary will serve as a venture advisor and GlassBridge will provide institutional and operational support.


