Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Range Resources":
 Aktien      OS    


Range Resources Denies Merger Talks With EQT Corp




03.01.17 15:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Responding the press release issued by Chapter IV Investors, Range Resources Corp.

(RRC) clarified Tuesday that it has not been contacted by EQT Corp. (EQT) regarding a potential merger of the two companies nor does Range plan to initiate any such discussions.


Range Resources said if EQT or any other entity were to contact Range regarding a potential transaction, Range's Board will evaluate any such potential transaction considering the best interests of its stockholders given the circumstances at the time.


On December 28, 2016, Chapter IV Investors, LLC, an investment firm with ownership stakes in EQT Corporation (EQT), Antero Resources (AR) and Range Resources (RRC), sent a letter and presentation to the Board of Directors of EQT Corporation encouraging EQT's Board to conduct a process to simultaneously evaluate a potential stock-for-stock merger with either Antero Resources or Range Resources and contrast these options versus a go-it-alone strategy. If either merger option is consummated, such merger would create the largest and best-positioned natural gas producer in the United States with an expected pro forma enterprise value greater than $25 billion.


According to Chapter IV Investors, the resulting company would control a complementary, high-growth midstream business that would provide cash flow stability and funding to accelerate its high-return E&P business.


In Chapter IV's opinion, an EQT stock-for-stock merger with either Antero or Range would unlock a multi-billion dollar value creation opportunity for EQT shareholders and the shareholders of EQT's chosen merger partner.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,2378 $ 34,36 $ -2,1222 $ -6,18% 03.01./19:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US75281A1097 867939 46,96 $ 19,21 $
Werte im Artikel
63,35 minus
-3,13%
32,22 minus
-6,23%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,83 € 0,00%  21.12.16
Düsseldorf 32,845 € +1,50%  09:49
Frankfurt 32,67 € +0,70%  08:04
Berlin 32,56 € +0,43%  08:59
München 32,755 € 0,00%  08:01
NYSE 32,2189 $ -6,23%  19:32
Stuttgart 30,36 € -7,08%  18:59
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...