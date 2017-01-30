Randgold Resources In Talks To Resolve Illegal Sit-in At Tongon Mine

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Randgold Resources":

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.



L, GOLD) on Monday announced that negotiations are underway to resolve an illegal sit-in which started at the company's Tongon mine in Côte d'Ivoire late on January 26 by some employees demanding annual ex gratia payments.

The company said representatives of the central and local governments as well as the union, which does not support the sit-in, have joined management in engaging with the workers to end their action.

Separately, Randgold said its Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex in Mali is expected to report another new production record for the fourth quarter of 2016, rounding off on a high note what has been a good year for the company's flagship operation.

