Randgold Q4 Profit Rises; Recommends To Increase Dividend
06.02.17 08:58
dpa-AFX
SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Randgold Resources Ld (RRS.
L) reported fourth-quarter profit before income tax of $127.79 million compared to $70.49 million, previous year. Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to $78.52 million or $0.83 per share from $44.53 million or $0.47 per share, from last year.
Fourth-quarter total revenues were $356.39 million compared to $272.09 million, a year ago. Gold production was up 3% year on year. Gold sales rose to $453.05 million from $354.76 million, prior year.
Randgold's board has recommended an annual dividend for the period ended 31 December 2016 of $1.00 per share, up 52% on the previous year's $0.66. The dividend will be paid in cash with no script alternative being made available.
Chief executive Mark Bristow noted that Randgold had passed its net cash target of $500 million, with $516.3 million in the bank at the end of 2016, and no debt.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|82,50 €
|80,061 €
|2,439 €
|+3,05%
|06.02./10:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B01C3S32
|A0B5ZS
|82,50 €
|65,02 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|82,50 €
|+3,05%
|09:07
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|85,79 $
|+4,69%
|24.01.17
|Berlin
|82,83 €
|+4,11%
|09:15
|Düsseldorf
|81,53 €
|+4,05%
|09:29
|Stuttgart
|82,082 €
|+3,81%
|09:34
|München
|81,03 €
|+3,54%
|09:00
|Frankfurt
|80,999 €
|+0,77%
|08:01
