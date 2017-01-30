Rambus Issues Q1 Outlook
30.01.17 23:16
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) announced, for the first quarter of 2017, the company expects revenue to be between $93 million and $98 million.
The company expects net income per share to be between $0.02 and $0.06. Rambus expects non-GAAP net income per share to be between $0.13 and $0.17.
Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $18.7 million, 10% lower than the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.16 in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to $0.18 in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Revenue for the fourth quarter was $97.6 million, up 27% year-over-year primarily due to higher revenue from the security technology business, higher product revenue primarily from the memory and interfaces business, and higher royalty revenue.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,98 $
|13,89 $
|0,09 $
|+0,65%
|31.01./01:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7509171069
|906870
|14,50 $
|11,13 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,90 €
|0,00%
|27.01.17
|Nasdaq
|13,98 $
|+0,65%
|30.01.17
|München
|12,815 €
|+0,04%
|30.01.17
|Stuttgart
|12,93 €
|0,00%
|30.01.17
|Berlin
|12,89 €
|-0,31%
|30.01.17
|Frankfurt
|12,745 €
|-0,48%
|30.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|12,70 €
|-1,09%
|30.01.17
|Hamburg
|12,70 €
|-1,13%
|30.01.17
