Rambus Inc. Announces 9% Fall In Q4 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.





The company said its bottom line fell to $18.69 million, or $0.16 per share. This was down from $20.65 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $97.56 million. This was up from $76.77 million last year.

Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $18.69 Mln. vs. $20.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.16 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q4): $97.56 Mln vs. $76.77 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 27.1%

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $93 - $98 Mln

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM