Erweiterte Funktionen



Rambus Inc. Announces 9% Fall In Q4 Profit




30.01.17 22:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.


The company said its bottom line fell to $18.69 million, or $0.16 per share. This was down from $20.65 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $97.56 million. This was up from $76.77 million last year.


Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $18.69 Mln. vs. $20.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.16 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q4): $97.56 Mln vs. $76.77 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 27.1%


-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $93 - $98 Mln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,598 € 7,598 € -   € 0,00% 30.01./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B40SF849 A1H4PC 10,00 € 7,60 €
Werte im Artikel
13,98 plus
+0,65%
7,60 plus
0,00%
89,08 minus
-0,39%
56,61 minus
-0,88%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,598 € 0,00%  23.01.17
Berlin 7,37 € +1,95%  30.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...