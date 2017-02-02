Ralph Lauren Corp. Profit Drops 20% In Q3

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ralph Lauren":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp.



(RL) revealed earnings for third quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.

The company said its profit came in at $155 million, or $1.86 per share. This was down from $193 million, or $2.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 12.3% to $1.71 billion. This was down from $1.95 billion last year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $155 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.7% -EPS (Q3): $1.86 vs. $2.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q3): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -12.3%

