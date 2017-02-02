Ralph Lauren Corp. Profit Drops 20% In Q3
02.02.17 14:30
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp.
(RL) revealed earnings for third quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit came in at $155 million, or $1.86 per share. This was down from $193 million, or $2.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 12.3% to $1.71 billion. This was down from $1.95 billion last year.
Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $155 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.7% -EPS (Q3): $1.86 vs. $2.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q3): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -12.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|76,61 $
|87,37 $
|-10,76 $
|-12,32%
|02.02./22:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7512121010
|A1JD3A
|115,85 $
|76,18 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|71,37 €
|-11,45%
|21:57
|Düsseldorf
|81,60 €
|+0,60%
|11:58
|München
|80,25 €
|-1,61%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|71,97 €
|-11,12%
|20:06
|Berlin
|71,99 €
|-11,56%
|19:35
|Frankfurt
|71,70 €
|-11,72%
|19:05
|NYSE
|76,61 $
|-12,32%
|22:03
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|Ralph Lauren
|26.10.12