Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ralph Lauren":
 Aktien      OS    


Ralph Lauren CEO Stefan Larsson To Resign; Maintains 2017 Guidance




02.02.17 14:32
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp.

(RL) announced that Stefan Larsson, President and CEO, will depart from the company on May 1. A search for a new CEO will be conducted. The company said CFO Jane Nielsen will lead the execution of the Way Forward Plan until a new CEO joins the company.


Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, said: "Stefan and I share a love and respect for the DNA of this great brand, and we both recognize the need to evolve. However, we have found that we have different views on how to evolve the creative and consumer-facing parts of the business. After many conversations with one another, and our Board of Directors, we have agreed to part ways."


Separately, Ralph Lauren announced, for Fiscal 2017, the company is maintaining guidance. Consolidated net revenue is expected to decrease at a low-double digit rate consistent with the Way Forward plan. In the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2017, the company expects consolidated net revenues to be down mid-teens on a reported basis. This compares 13 weeks this year to 14 weeks last year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
76,61 $ 87,37 $ -10,76 $ -12,32% 02.02./22:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7512121010 A1JD3A 115,85 $ 76,18 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		71,37 € -11,45%  21:57
Düsseldorf 81,60 € +0,60%  11:58
München 80,25 € -1,61%  08:00
Stuttgart 71,97 € -11,12%  20:06
Berlin 71,99 € -11,56%  19:35
Frankfurt 71,70 € -11,72%  19:05
NYSE 76,61 $ -12,32%  22:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Ralph Lauren 26.10.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...