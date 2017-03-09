RadioShack Owner Files For Bankruptcy Protection

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RadioShack owner General Wireless Operations Inc.



filed for chapter 11 protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

RadioShack.com, stores and dealer locations across the country are still currently open for business and serving customers. The company is closing approximately 200 stores and evaluating options on the remaining 1,300. The Company and its advisors are currently exploring all available strategic alternatives to maximize value for creditors, including the possibility of keeping stores open on an ongoing basis.

"Over the course of the past two years, our talented, dedicated team has worked relentlessly in an effort to revitalize the Company and the RadioShack brand, while providing outstanding service to our customers....Since emerging from bankruptcy two years ago as a privately owned company, our team has made progress in stabilizing operations and achieving profitability in the retail business, while our partner Sprint managed the mobility business," said Dene Rogers, RadioShack's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dene Rogers said, ".....However, for a number of reasons, most notably the surprisingly poor performance of mobility sales, especially over recent months, we have concluded that the Chapter 11 process represents the best path forward for the Company. We will continue to work with our advisors and stakeholders to preserve as many jobs as possible while maximizing value for our creditors."

