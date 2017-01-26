Radian Group Inc Q4 Income Rises 894%

Erweiterte Funktionen



26.01.17 12:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $140.2 million, or $0.41 per share. This was higher than $14.1 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $274.45 million. This was down from $274.88 million last year.


Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $140.2 Mln. vs. $14.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 894.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q4): $274.45 Mln vs. $274.88 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



