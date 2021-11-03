R.R. Donnelley & Sons To Be Acquired By Atlas; Q3 Adj. Profit Rises

Erweiterte Funktionen


03.11.21 13:10
Finanztrends

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) has entered into a merger deal to be acquired by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC, in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $2.1 billion. RRD stockholders will receive $8.52 per share in cash for each share of RRD common stock. The transaction is ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

