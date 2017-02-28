R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Q4 Profit Declines 3%
28.02.17 12:00
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.
The company said its earnings fell to $35.8 million, or $0.51 per share. This was down from $37.0 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $1.88 billion. This was up from $1.81 billion last year.
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $35.8 Mln. vs. $37.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.8% -Revenue (Q4): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.9%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.90 - $1.20 Full year revenue guidance: $6.80 - $7.00 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,949 €
|16,999 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,29%
|28.02./13:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2578672006
|A2AR3C
|20,88 €
|14,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,945 €
|0,00%
|27.01.17
|NYSE
|18,10 $
|0,00%
|27.02.17
|Stuttgart
|16,949 €
|-0,29%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|16,749 €
|-0,30%
|09:15
|Berlin
|17,03 €
|-0,44%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|16,745 €
|-0,45%
|08:31