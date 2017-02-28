Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Donnelley":
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Q4 Profit Declines 3%




28.02.17 12:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.


The company said its earnings fell to $35.8 million, or $0.51 per share. This was down from $37.0 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $1.88 billion. This was up from $1.81 billion last year.


R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $35.8 Mln. vs. $37.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.8% -Revenue (Q4): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.9%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.90 - $1.20 Full year revenue guidance: $6.80 - $7.00 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
