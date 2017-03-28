Erweiterte Funktionen

RXi Granted Patent In Japan For Lead Clinical Candidate RXI-109




28.03.17 13:40
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp.

(RXII) announced that it was granted a patent from the Japan Patent Office or JPO for the composition of matter of sd-rxRNAs targeting connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) for the treatment or prevention of fibrotic disorders, including but not limited to skin fibrosis and proliferative retinopathy. This patent includes the Company's lead clinical candidate RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA therapeutic compound, which is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials. The patent, once issued, will be set to expire in 2031.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



