RTW Venture Fund Limited - Sector drawdown providing exciting opportunities

RTW Venture Fund (RTWVF) is managed by healthcare specialist RTW Investments (RTW). It has a lifecycle approach to investment, from business formations through to listed biotech and medtech companies. The biotech sector has been under significant pressure since February 2021; small-cap names in particular have sold off, which RTW’s founding partner Dr Roderick Wong believes is providing ‘exciting’ opportunities for RTWVF in 2022. Seeking to take advantage of investing across the globe, rather than being US-centric, RTW is in the process of opening up two regional offices: one in London and one in Shanghai. Since the fund’s inception in October 2019, it has outperformed both its small- and large-cap biotech index benchmarks.