Erweiterte Funktionen



RSA Insurance FY Pre-tax Profit Down




23.02.17 09:38
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group plc (RSANY.PK, RSA.L, RSA) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2016 declined to 101 million pounds from 106 million pounds last year.


Profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company dropped to 27 million pounds or 1.8 pence per share from last year's 235 million pounds or 22.2 pence per share, hurt by non-capital charges for Legacy disposal.


Underlying earnings per share were 39.5 pence up 42% from last year.


Total income was 6.857 billion pounds up from 6.683 billion pounds last year.


The company said its board proposed a final dividend of 11 pence per ordinary share, up 57% year-on-year. Together with the interim dividend of 5.0 pence, this brings the total dividend for the year to 16 pence (up 52%), representing 41% payout of underlying EPS.


RSA Insurance Group also announced that Johanna Waterous will retire as a Director with effect from the Company's AGM on 5 May 2017 after 9 years on the Board.


Isabel Hudson will succeed Johanna Waterous as Senior Independent Director from 5 May 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,032 € 6,821 € 0,211 € +3,09% 23.02./10:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKKMKR23 A1100M 7,09 € 4,86 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 7,169 € +4,35%  10:00
Stuttgart 7,032 € +3,09%  09:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,432 $ +0,43%  10.02.17
München 6,96 € 0,00%  08:05
Frankfurt 6,78 € -1,70%  08:03
Düsseldorf 6,783 € -1,84%  08:41
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Royal & Sun Alliance WKN 92. 01.12.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...