RPS Group FY16 Pretax Profit Rises

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group plc (RPS.



L) reported profit before tax of 32.8 million pounds for the year Ended 31 December 2016, compared to 9.9 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to 25.1 million pounds or 11.29 pence per share from 6.8 million pounds or 3.09 pence per share, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 16.51 pence compared to 16.47 pence. Fiscal 2016 revenue increased to 594.47 million pounds from 566.97 million pounds, a year ago.

Alan Hearne, CEO, said: "The Group's long term strategy of building a diverse international business has enabled RPS to produce a creditable result despite the significant impact of the worst downturn the global oil and gas sector has experienced. Our operating cash flow was once again strong and our balance sheet strengthened significantly in the second half."

The Board of RPS Group recommended a final dividend of 5.08 pence payable on 19 May 2017 to shareholders on the register on 21 April 2017. If approved by shareholders this would result in a full year dividend of 9.74 pence, unchanged from 2015.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM