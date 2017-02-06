ROUNDUP: Twenty-First Century Fox Q2 Profit Rises

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Twenty-First Century Fox A":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.



, (FOXA, FOX) Monday reported a profit for the second quarter that trumped Wall Street expectation, driven largely by increase in revenues at Television segment that benefited from World Series and increased political advertisement spending.

Fox's second-quarter profit rose to $856 million or $0.46 per share from $672 million or $0.34 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $976 million or $0.53 per share, up from $855 million or $0.44 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter rose 4 percent to $7.68 billion from $7.38 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $7.72 billion for the quarter.

Revenue growth reflects reflects higher affiliate and advertising revenues at both the Cable Network Programming and Television segments partially offset by lower content revenues at the Filmed Entertainment segment, the company said.

Revenue in the cable-network segment rose 7 percent from last year to $3.97 billion, while television revenue climbed 12 percent to $1.92 billion, reflecting the hosting of the baseball World Series strong advertising revenues during the U.S. presidential campaign. Filmed entertainment segment decreased $92 million $2.27 billion from last year.

"We delivered a second consecutive quarter of double-digit earnings growth, driven by solid increases in affiliate and advertising revenues across cable and television," Executive Chairmen Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch said.

During the quarter, the company announced its offer to purchase about 61% interest in Sky that it does not currently own. Fox expects the transaction to generate significant adjusted earnings and free cash flow accretion.

FOXA closed Monday's trading at $31.06, down $0.34 or 1.08%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, gained $0.23 or 0.74% in the after-hours trading.

