ROUNDUP: Tesla Q4 Loss Narrows
22.02.17 23:27
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc.
(TSLA), Wednesday reported a loss for the fourth quarter that was narrower than last year. The company said it expects to start volume production of Model 3 by September.
Palo Alto, California-based Tesla reported fourth-quarter loss of $121.3 million or $0.78 per share, compared to last year's loss of $320.4 million or $2.44 per share.
Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter were $0.69 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $2.02 per share last year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.
Tesla's revenues for the quarter surged 88 percent to $2.28 billion from $1.21 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.
Gross margins for the quarter improved to 19.1 percent from 18.0 percent a year ago.
Tesla said Model S and X orders reach record high during the fourth quarter, while Model 3 is on track for initial production in July and volume production by September.
Moving ahead, Tesla plans to deliver 47,000 to 50,000 new vehicles in first half of 2017, representing a growth of 61 to 71 percent from same period last year.
TSLA closed Wednesday's trading at $273.51, down $3.88 or 1.40%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $8.69 or 3.16% in the after-hours trade.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|273,51 $
|277,39 $
|-3,88 $
|-1,40%
|23.02./01:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88160R1014
|A1CX3T
|287,39 $
|167,84 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|259,21 €
|-1,27%
|22.02.17
|Hannover
|263,25 €
|+1,96%
|22.02.17
|Hamburg
|262,10 €
|+1,51%
|22.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|258,55 €
|+0,02%
|22.02.17
|Stuttgart
|259,27 €
|0,00%
|22.02.17
|Berlin
|261,82 €
|-0,55%
|22.02.17
|München
|260,60 €
|-0,78%
|22.02.17
|Frankfurt
|260,89 €
|-0,88%
|22.02.17
|Nasdaq
|273,51 $
|-1,40%
|22.02.17
|Xetra
|259,25 €
|-1,43%
|22.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|22932
|Tesla Model S 22-Jun-2012 die.
|00:56
|80
|Shorttrading for Dummies mit T.
|22.02.17
|11
|Tesla im Februar bei 19,80 € ?
|10.01.17
|17
|TESLA nächster Übernahmekan.
|06.01.17
|146
|Kursentwicklung
|04.01.17