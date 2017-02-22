Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tesla":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


ROUNDUP: Tesla Q4 Loss Narrows




22.02.17 23:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc.

(TSLA), Wednesday reported a loss for the fourth quarter that was narrower than last year. The company said it expects to start volume production of Model 3 by September.


Palo Alto, California-based Tesla reported fourth-quarter loss of $121.3 million or $0.78 per share, compared to last year's loss of $320.4 million or $2.44 per share.


Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter were $0.69 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $2.02 per share last year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.


Tesla's revenues for the quarter surged 88 percent to $2.28 billion from $1.21 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.


Gross margins for the quarter improved to 19.1 percent from 18.0 percent a year ago.


Tesla said Model S and X orders reach record high during the fourth quarter, while Model 3 is on track for initial production in July and volume production by September.


Moving ahead, Tesla plans to deliver 47,000 to 50,000 new vehicles in first half of 2017, representing a growth of 61 to 71 percent from same period last year.


TSLA closed Wednesday's trading at $273.51, down $3.88 or 1.40%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $8.69 or 3.16% in the after-hours trade.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
273,51 $ 277,39 $ -3,88 $ -1,40% 23.02./01:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US88160R1014 A1CX3T 287,39 $ 167,84 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		259,21 € -1,27%  22.02.17
Hannover 263,25 € +1,96%  22.02.17
Hamburg 262,10 € +1,51%  22.02.17
Düsseldorf 258,55 € +0,02%  22.02.17
Stuttgart 259,27 € 0,00%  22.02.17
Berlin 261,82 € -0,55%  22.02.17
München 260,60 € -0,78%  22.02.17
Frankfurt 260,89 € -0,88%  22.02.17
Nasdaq 273,51 $ -1,40%  22.02.17
Xetra 259,25 € -1,43%  22.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
22932 Tesla Model S 22-Jun-2012 die. 00:56
80 Shorttrading for Dummies mit T. 22.02.17
11 Tesla im Februar bei 19,80 € ? 10.01.17
17 TESLA nächster Übernahmekan. 06.01.17
146 Kursentwicklung 04.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...