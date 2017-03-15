ROUNDUP: Oracle Profit Rises On Cloud Revenues
15.03.17 21:50
dpa-AFX
REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Business software giant Oracle Corp.
(ORCL), Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the third quarter, as revenues grew 3 percent reflecting strong growth in cloud revenues. Earnings for the quarter trumped Wall Street estimates, while revenues fell short of expectations.
Redwood Shores, California-based Oracle's third-quarter profit rose to $2.24 billion or $0.53 per share from $2.14 billion or $0.50 per share last year.
Adjusted earnings for the quarter increased to $0.69 per share from $0.64 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.62 per share.
Revenues for the quarter rose 3 percent to $9.21 billion from $9.01 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $9.26 billion.
Oracle's total cloud and On-Premise software revenues rose 5 percent to $7.37 billion, while hardware revenues slipped 9 percent to $1.03 billion. Total services revenues gained 3 percent to $812 million.
"Over the last year, we sold more new SaaS and PaaS than Salesforce.com, and we're growing more than 3 times faster," said Oracle CEO, Mark Hurd. "If these trends continue, where we are selling more SaaS and PaaS in absolute dollars and growing dramatically faster, it's just a matter of when we catch and pass Salesforce.com in total cloud revenue."
In the quarter, cloud software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) revenues were $1.0 billion, up 74 percent.
Further, the company boosted its quarterly to $0.19 per share, from $0.15.
ORCL closed Wednesday's trading at $43.05, up $0.26 or 0.61%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $1.55 or 3.60% in the after-hours trade.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,28 €
|40,219 €
|0,061 €
|+0,15%
|15.03./21:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US68389X1054
|871460
|40,77 €
|33,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|41,427 €
|+2,48%
|21:54
|Frankfurt
|40,322 €
|+0,99%
|16:20
|München
|40,255 €
|+0,93%
|09:29
|Düsseldorf
|40,24 €
|+0,83%
|08:21
|Hannover
|40,23 €
|+0,80%
|08:14
|Hamburg
|40,21 €
|+0,75%
|11:58
|NYSE
|43,05 $
|+0,61%
|21:04
|Stuttgart
|40,28 €
|+0,15%
|20:19
|Berlin
|40,185 €
|-0,07%
|19:35
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|44
|Oracle,viel besser als der aktue.
|17.11.16
|3
|Oracle verklagt SAP wegen Di.
|05.12.14
|Jahresabschluss 15.5.09 - Für .
|07.05.09
|1
|Oracle lässt SAP im Regen st.
|20.09.06
|► Oracle
|05.05.06