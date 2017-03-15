Erweiterte Funktionen

ROUNDUP: Oracle Profit Rises On Cloud Revenues




15.03.17 21:50
dpa-AFX


REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Business software giant Oracle Corp.

(ORCL), Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the third quarter, as revenues grew 3 percent reflecting strong growth in cloud revenues. Earnings for the quarter trumped Wall Street estimates, while revenues fell short of expectations.


Redwood Shores, California-based Oracle's third-quarter profit rose to $2.24 billion or $0.53 per share from $2.14 billion or $0.50 per share last year.


Adjusted earnings for the quarter increased to $0.69 per share from $0.64 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.62 per share.


Revenues for the quarter rose 3 percent to $9.21 billion from $9.01 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $9.26 billion.


Oracle's total cloud and On-Premise software revenues rose 5 percent to $7.37 billion, while hardware revenues slipped 9 percent to $1.03 billion. Total services revenues gained 3 percent to $812 million.


"Over the last year, we sold more new SaaS and PaaS than Salesforce.com, and we're growing more than 3 times faster," said Oracle CEO, Mark Hurd. "If these trends continue, where we are selling more SaaS and PaaS in absolute dollars and growing dramatically faster, it's just a matter of when we catch and pass Salesforce.com in total cloud revenue."


In the quarter, cloud software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) revenues were $1.0 billion, up 74 percent.


Further, the company boosted its quarterly to $0.19 per share, from $0.15.


ORCL closed Wednesday's trading at $43.05, up $0.26 or 0.61%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $1.55 or 3.60% in the after-hours trade.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
40,28 € 40,219 € 0,061 € +0,15% 15.03./21:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US68389X1054 871460 40,77 € 33,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		41,427 € +2,48%  21:54
Frankfurt 40,322 € +0,99%  16:20
München 40,255 € +0,93%  09:29
Düsseldorf 40,24 € +0,83%  08:21
Hannover 40,23 € +0,80%  08:14
Hamburg 40,21 € +0,75%  11:58
NYSE 43,05 $ +0,61%  21:04
Stuttgart 40,28 € +0,15%  20:19
Berlin 40,185 € -0,07%  19:35
  = Realtime
