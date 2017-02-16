Erweiterte Funktionen



ROUNDUP: Marriott Q4 Profit Tops Street




16.02.17 14:07
dpa-AFX


BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc (MAR) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the fourth quarter, as hotel giant recorded increased occupancy.

Marriott's quarterly earnings topped Wall Street estimates, as did revenue.


Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott's fourth-quarter profit rose to $244 million or $0.62 per share from $202 million or $0.77 per share last year. Excluding one-time items, adjusted EPS rose 20 percent to $0.85. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Marriott's revenues for the fourth quarter increased 47 percent to $5.46 billion from $3.71 billion last year. Eleven analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion for the quarter.


Marriott's revenue available per room, or RevPAR, for worldwide comparable system wide properties increased 0.8 percent, up 1.1 percent in North America and 0.2 percent internationally.


RevPAR is a metric used to measure financial performance in the hospitality industry, calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy rate.


Occupancy rose 0.7 points to 71.0 percent, while average daily rates declined 0.6 percent to $176.75.


Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.87 to $0.91 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.90 per share.


For the full year, Marriott now expects earnings of $3.79 to $3.97 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $4.05 per share.


MAR closed Wednesday's trading at $89.46, up $1.57 or 1.79%, on the NYSE. The stock further gained $0.55 or 0.61% in the after-hours trade.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
90,74 $ 89,46 $ 1,28 $ +1,43% 16.02./15:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5719032022 913070 90,93 $ 60,87 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		83,715 € 0,00%  15.02.17
Berlin 84,27 € +1,89%  08:08
Nasdaq 90,80 $ +1,50%  15:46
München 83,81 € +1,35%  08:00
Hamburg 83,80 € +1,27%  08:16
Düsseldorf 83,79 € +1,15%  08:09
Frankfurt 83,596 € +0,98%  09:54
Stuttgart 83,884 € +0,09%  15:34
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 schon 2x 100% seit Nov. 200. 14.11.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...