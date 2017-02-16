Erweiterte Funktionen

ROUNDUP: Marriott Q4 Profit Tops Street




16.02.17 00:51
dpa-AFX


BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc (MAR) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the fourth quarter, as hotel giant recorded increased occupancy.

Marriott's quarterly earnings topped Wall Street estimates, as did revenue.


Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott's fourth-quarter profit rose to $244 million or $0.62 per share from $202 million or $0.77 per share last year. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Marriott's revenues for the fourth quarter increased 47 percent to $5.46 billion from $3.71 billion last year. Eleven analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion for the quarter.


Marriott's revenue available per room, or RevPAR, for worldwide comparable system wide properties increased 0.8 percent, up 1.1 percent in North America and 0.2 percent internationally.


RevPAR is a metric used to measure financial performance in the hospitality industry, calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy rate.


Occupancy rose 0.7 points to 71.0 percent, while average daily rates declined 0.6 percent to $176.75.


Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.87 to $0.91 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.90 per share.


For the full year, Marriott now expects earnings of $3.79 to $3.97 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $4.05 per share.


MAR closed Wednesday's trading at $89.46, up $1.57 or 1.79%, on the NYSE. The stock further gained $0.55 or 0.61% in the after-hours trade.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Werte im Artikel
89,46 plus
+1,79%
24,63 plus
+0,44%
