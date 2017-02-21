RNC Files Record Setting $19.8 Million January FEC Report

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a record setting $19.8 million January FEC report, making it the best post-presidential election month in the Party's history.





"I am encouraged by the historic support shown by Americans across this country as our Party unites under President Trump," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

It is clear our message of bringing change to all people is resonating, and I am committed to harnessing this momentum as we continue to build on the successes we earned in 2016, she added. The RNC has never been better equipped to champion the Republican agenda and use these resources to grow our majorities in 2018, according gto McDaniel.

RNC said it has a total of $36.8 million in cash on hand, and has disbursed $8.3 million.

