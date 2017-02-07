RM FY Profit Declines, Adj. Revenue Down 4.0%; To Buy Connect Education & Care

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L) reported pretax profit of 15.1 million pounds for the year ended 30 November 2016 compared to 19.2 million pounds, previous year.



Profit for the year decreased to 11.6 million pounds or 14.4 pence per share from 15.0 million pounds or 17.8 pence. Adjusted earnings per share was 17.4 pence compared to 15.8 pence.

Fiscal year revenue declined 5.9% to 167.6 million pounds from 178.2 million pounds, previous year. Revenue excluding exited businesses were down 4.0% to to 167.5 million pounds from prior year.

The total dividend paid and proposed for the year has been increased by 20% to 6.00 pence per share. This is comprised of the interim dividend of 1.50 pence per share and, subject to shareholder approval, a proposed final dividend of 4.50 pence per share.

RM also announced the proposed acquisition of the Education & Care business of Connect Group PLC for a consideration of 56.5 million pounds on a cash and debt free basis. RM will also assume Connect Education & Care's pension schemes. For the year ended 31 August 2016, Connect Education & Care reported revenues of 64.8 million pounds, EBITDA of 9.0 million pounds and EBIT of 7.8 million pounds. RM said, the acquisition, which is expected to complete in the first half of 2017, would complement the existing TTS business and is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first year.

