RIT Capital Partners FY16 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend




28.02.17 09:53
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RIT Capital Partners plc.

(RCP.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax climbed to 301.0 million pounds from 188.0 million pounds last year.


Earnings per ordinary share were 195.0 pence, compared to 121.4 pence last year.


Income for the year was 30.3 million pounds from 29.7 million pounds a year ago.



Net asset value per share during 2016 increased to 1,730 pence from 1,573 pence last year, representing a return of 12.1%.


Further, the company said its Board intends to pay a dividend of 32 pence per share in 2017, comprising 16 pence per share in April and 16 pence per share in October. This represents an increase of 3.2% over the previous year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



