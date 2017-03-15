RICS: UK Could Lose Nearly 200,000 Construction Workers Post-Brexit

Erweiterte Funktionen


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British construction sector could lose nearly 200,000 workers, or 8 percent of its workforce, after Brexit if the U.

K. lose access to the EU single market, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said Wednesday.


This could put some of the country's biggest infrastructure and construction projects under threat, the RICS warned.


A report from the RICS showed that 8 percent of the UK construction workforce comes from the European Union.


If the UK lose access to the single market after Brexit, about 176,500 jobs could be under threat that will add further pressure on the sector that is already facing skills shortages, jeopardizing a predicted GBP 500 billion project pipeline, the RICS said.


The RICS survey showed that 30 percent of construction professionals surveyed revealed that hiring non-UK workers was important to the success of their businesses.


The industry group urged the government to add construction workers to the 'UK Shortage Occupations List' to give them priority during the visa application process.


The survey also found that 20 percent of respondents felt that apprenticeship schemes were not effective at all in addressing the UK's long-term skills shortages.


"Unless access to the single market is secured or alternative plans are put in place, we won't be able to create the infrastructure needed to enable our cities to compete on a global stage," Jeremy Blackburn, Head of Policy at RICS, said.


