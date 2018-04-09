Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "RIB Software":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


RIB Software: It will never get boring!




09.04.18 16:55
Finanztrends

At the moment RIB Software is the main topic of many news: Strategic alliance with Microsoft, a member of the administrative board buys more than half a million stocks, the 2017 annual report is released and an increase of capital is confirmed. Especially, the last aspect could become interesting for stock holders, as their company shares might be diluted.


RIB Software: ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Team entwickelt Revolutionäre Blockchain
1.865% Blockchain Hot Stock nach 12.260% mit Global Blockchain  
 
360 Blockchain Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,23 € 18,10 € 0,13 € +0,72% 09.04./20:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0Z2XN6 A0Z2XN 36,00 € 12,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,23 € +0,72%  20:45
Stuttgart 18,19 € +0,66%  18:51
Frankfurt 18,31 € -0,33%  19:11
Berlin 18,07 € -1,36%  08:00
Düsseldorf 18,38 € -1,66%  08:33
Xetra 18,17 € -1,78%  17:35
Hamburg 18,05 € -1,90%  12:50
Hannover 18,34 € -1,98%  08:10
München 18,10 € -2,32%  13:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 24,25 $ -10,19%  04.04.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bester neuer Blockchain Hot Stock 2018. 30 Mio. CAD frisches Kapital für Übernahmen - Riesendeals in Kürze

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4901 RIB Software AG 14:22
3 RIB: The revolution goes 29.03.18
8 RIB Software im TecDax 06.01.16
3 RIB Software: Hervorragender S. 15.02.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...