Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HSBC Holdings":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


RELX Group FY16 Profit Up 15%; Proposes Dividend Increase




23.02.17 09:39
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX Group (REL.L), a professional information company, reported that its net profit for the year ended December 31, 2016 rose 15 percent to 1.16 billion pounds from 1.01 billion pounds last year.

Earnings per share rose to 56.3 pence from 46.4 pence last year.


Adjusted net profit for the year was 1.49 billion pounds or 72.2 pence, compared to 1.28 billion pounds or 60.5 pence per share in the prior year.


Revenue for the period rose 15 percent to 6.90 billion pounds from 5.97 billion pounds last year. On an underlying basis, revenue rose 4 percent.


RELX Group has proposed an interim dividend increase of 21 percent to 35.95 pence for RELX PLC and 5 percent to 0.423 euros for RELX NV.


Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, RELX Group said it is confident of delivering another year of underlying revenue, profit and earnings growth in 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,85 € 7,998 € -0,148 € -1,85% 23.02./10:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0005405286 923893 8,39 € 5,17 €
Werte im Artikel
17,18 minus
-0,19%
7,85 minus
-1,85%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,866 € -2,05%  10:29
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,30 $ +2,22%  22.02.17
Hamburg 7,861 € -0,77%  08:05
Frankfurt 7,881 € -1,34%  10:15
München 7,836 € -1,38%  08:00
Hannover 7,817 € -1,62%  08:13
Berlin 7,825 € -1,63%  08:33
Xetra 7,85 € -1,85%  10:11
Düsseldorf 7,819 € -2,08%  08:41
Stuttgart 7,837 € -2,11%  10:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
100 Chartchancen - HSBC 21.02.17
71 British Banking Deathmatch 22.07.16
  HSBC Holdings:Money laundering. 27.08.12
76 Chart Eck 30.06.09
1 HSBC entdeckt den russischen . 19.09.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...