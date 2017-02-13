Erweiterte Funktionen
RBS Reportedly Prepares To Cut More Costs And Jobs
13.02.17 01:33
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS, RBS.
L) is preparing to cut more than 1 billion pounds of annual operating costs by eliminating jobs and closing branches, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.
Senior executives reportedly believe RBS has more staff than it requires and will cut more jobs.
RBS will unveil fresh plans to meet profit targets alongside annual results on February 24. The Sunday Times said RBS needed to cut 15,000 jobs.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,70 €
|2,716 €
|-0,016 €
|-0,59%
|10.02./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B7T77214
|A1JXTD
|3,38 €
|1,77 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,70 €
|-0,59%
|10.02.17
|Hamburg
|2,729 €
|+3,33%
|10.02.17
|Hannover
|2,729 €
|+3,33%
|10.02.17
|München
|2,724 €
|+3,14%
|10.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|2,745 €
|+2,89%
|10.02.17
|Berlin
|2,745 €
|+2,16%
|10.02.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,77 $
|+1,84%
|10.02.17
|Frankfurt
|2,728 €
|+0,22%
|10.02.17
|Stuttgart
|2,711 €
|0,00%
|10.02.17
|Xetra
|2,704 €
|-1,17%
|10.02.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
