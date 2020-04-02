Erweiterte Funktionen
Ratos B - RAZB: NOT EX TODAY
02.04.20 07:39
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name SE0000111940 RAZB RATOS B FRIA
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,768 €
|1,771 €
|-0,003 €
|-0,17%
|02.04./09:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0000111940
|882286
|3,45 €
|1,49 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|1,766 €
|0,00%
|01.04.20
|Frankfurt
|1,768 €
|-0,17%
|08:03
|Berlin
|1,792 €
|-0,28%
|09:14
|Stuttgart
|1,768 €
|-0,95%
|08:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.