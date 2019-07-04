Erweiterte Funktionen

REC Silicon - R3Q: HEUTE EX / EX TODAY




04.07.19 07:41
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex capital measure today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name NO0010112675 R3Q REC SILICON NK 1

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0523 € 0,0523 € -   € 0,00% 04.07./07:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010112675 A0BKK5 0,096 € 0,044 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0589 € 0,00%  03.07.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0765 $ +25,46%  03.07.19
Düsseldorf 0,0479 € 0,00%  03.07.19
Frankfurt 0,0482 € 0,00%  03.07.19
Hannover 0,049 € 0,00%  03.07.19
München 0,073 € 0,00%  10.04.19
Stuttgart 0,0523 € 0,00%  03.07.19
Berlin 0,0705 € 0,00%  10.04.19
