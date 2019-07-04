Erweiterte Funktionen
REC Silicon - R3Q: HEUTE EX / EX TODAY
04.07.19 07:41
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex capital measure today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name NO0010112675 R3Q REC SILICON NK 1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0523 €
|0,0523 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.07./07:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0010112675
|A0BKK5
|0,096 €
|0,044 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0589 €
|0,00%
|03.07.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0765 $
|+25,46%
|03.07.19
|Düsseldorf
|0,0479 €
|0,00%
|03.07.19
|Frankfurt
|0,0482 €
|0,00%
|03.07.19
|Hannover
|0,049 €
|0,00%
|03.07.19
|München
|0,073 €
|0,00%
|10.04.19
|Stuttgart
|0,0523 €
|0,00%
|03.07.19
|Berlin
|0,0705 €
|0,00%
|10.04.19
