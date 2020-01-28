Erweiterte Funktionen
Gulf Resources - R29A: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
28.01.20 08:52
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL GULF RES INC. DL-,0005 R29A US40251W3097 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,59 €
|0,59 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.01./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US40251W3097
|A0YBYT
|1,25 €
|0,39 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
