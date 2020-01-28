Erweiterte Funktionen

Gulf Resources - R29A: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




28.01.20 08:52
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL GULF RES INC. DL-,0005 R29A US40251W3097 BAW/UFN

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,59 € 0,59 € -   € 0,00% 28.01./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US40251W3097 A0YBYT 1,25 € 0,39 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,59 € 0,00%  23.01.20
Frankfurt 0,635 € 0,00%  27.01.20
Berlin 0,62 € 0,00%  08:57
NYSE 0,6801 $ 0,00%  14.01.20
Nasdaq 0,681 $ -2,70%  27.01.20
Stuttgart 0,55 € -12,70%  27.01.20
  = Realtime
