DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL GULF RES INC. DL-,0005 R29A US40251W3097 BAW/UFN