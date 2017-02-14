Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. Earnings Advance 153% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc.



(Q) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line climbed to $266 million, or $1.09 per share. This was up from $105 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 53.9% to $2.34 billion. This was up from $1.52 billion last year.

Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $266 Mln. vs. $105 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 153.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.09 vs. $0.85 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.2% -Revenue (Q4): $2.34 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 53.9%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.93 - $0.97 Full year EPS guidance: $4.40 - $4.55

