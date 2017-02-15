QuickLogic Promotes Sue Cheung As CFO

Erweiterte Funktionen



15.02.17 23:44
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) promoted Sue Cheung, to chief financial officer in addition to vice president of finance.

Most recently, Cheung was promoted to Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer in August 2016 after having served as Principal Accounting Officer since May 2015.


Cheung stated, "QuickLogic has developed highly differentiated, ultra-low power solutions that are gaining traction among semiconductor companies and OEMs. We expect 2017 to be a pivotal year, and I am proud to lead the company's capital markets and financial strategy."


