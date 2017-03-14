Erweiterte Funktionen



Quanta Services Reports Resolution Of Litigation With Dycom Industries




14.03.17 11:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc.

(PWR) said Tuesday that the litigation initiated by Dycom Industries related to the non-compete agreement entered into in connection with Quanta's disposition of certain telecommunication construction operations to Dycom in December 2012, has been resolved. Terms of the resolution are confidential.


"We are pleased with this outcome. As we recently discussed on our earnings call, we began the expansion of our U.S. telecom infrastructure services operations following the expiration of our prior non-compete agreement in early December 2016, and with this litigation now behind us, our ability to continue our U.S. expansion efforts is unencumbered," said Duke Austin, president and chief executive officer of Quanta Services.


