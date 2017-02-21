Quanta Services Inc. Q4 Earnings Climb 75%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc.



(PWR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line advanced to $86.61 million, or $0.56 per share. This was up from $49.63 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $2.10 billion. This was up from $1.90 billion last year.

Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $86.61 Mln. vs. $49.63 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 74.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 86.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q4): $2.10 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.5%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 - $2.05 Full year revenue guidance: $7.9 - $8.5 Bln

