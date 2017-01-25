Quality Systems Reveals 43% Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Quality Systems":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quality Systems (QSII) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $14.36 million, or $0.23 per share. This was higher than $10.04 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $127.87 million. This was up from $117.03 million last year.

Quality Systems earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $14.36 Mln. vs. $10.04 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.23 vs. $0.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q3): $127.87 Mln vs. $117.03 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.3%

