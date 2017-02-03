Erweiterte Funktionen

Qualcomm, TDK Launch Joint Venture RF360 Holdings




03.02.17 14:00
dpa-AFX


SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) and Japan-based TDK Corp.

(TTDKF.PK, TTDKY.PK) said they have completed the previously announced joint venture under the name RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd.


The joint venture will enable Qualcomm's RFFE Business Unit to deliver RF front-end or RFFE modules and RF filters into fully integrated systems for mobile devices and fast-growing business segments, such as Internet of Things, automotive applications, connected computing, and more. The business being transferred constitutes a part of the TDK SAW Business Group activities.


Together with RF360 Holdings, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. will be ideally positioned to design and supply products with end-to-end performance and global scale from the modem/transceiver all the way to the antenna in a fully integrated system.


In addition to operating the joint venture, Qualcomm and TDK will deepen their technological cooperation to cover cutting-edge technologies for next-generation mobile communications, IoT and automotive applications.


RF360 Holdings will be a Singapore corporation. It will have a global presence with R&D as well as manufacturing and sales locations in Europe and Asia, and its headquarters in Munich, Germany.


Christian Block will serve as Senior Vice President and General Manager of RFFE, QTI, which includes RF360 Holdings. Block was previously the Chief Technology Officer of EPCOS AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDK, and General Manager of the TDK SAW Business Group.


RF360 Holdings will initially be owned 51 percent by Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd. or QGT, and 49 percent by EPCOS AG.


While QGT has an option to acquire, EPCOS has an option to sell the remaining interest in the joint venture 30 months after the closing date.


The aggregate transaction value is expected to be approximately $3 billion. Qualcomm expects the transaction to be accretive to its adjusted earnings per share in the 12 months following the transaction close.


