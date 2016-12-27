Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Qualcomm":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Qualcomm Signs 3G/4G China Patent License Deal With Gionee




27.12.16 03:19
dpa-AFX


SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) said that it has entered into a new 3G and 4G Chinese Patent License Agreement with Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd.


As per the terms of the agreement, Qualcomm has granted Gionee a royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G WCDMA and CDMA2000 and 4G LTE (including "3-mode" GSM, TD-SCDMA and LTE-TDD) complete devices for use in China.

The royalties payable by Gionee are consistent with the terms of the rectification plan submitted by Qualcomm to China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
66,86 $ 66,76 $ 0,10 $ +0,15% 24.12./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7475251036 883121 71,62 $ 42,24 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		63,79 € -0,13%  23.12.16
Frankfurt 64,021 € +0,22%  23.12.16
Nasdaq 66,86 $ +0,15%  23.12.16
Stuttgart 63,63 € 0,00%  23.12.16
Xetra 64,02 € 0,00%  23.12.16
Düsseldorf 63,78 € -0,39%  23.12.16
München 63,78 € -0,41%  23.12.16
Berlin 63,76 € -0,41%  23.12.16
Hamburg 63,68 € -0,53%  23.12.16
Hannover 63,68 € -0,53%  23.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
34 Qualcomm erhöht Absatzprogno. 28.01.16
2 Qualcomm auf dem Weg der 1. 08.08.15
2 Böse Zungen 20.04.12
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 30.08.05
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 30.08.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...