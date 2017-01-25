Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Qualcomm":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Qualcomm Q1 Profit Beats Estimates; Total Revenues Up 4%




25.01.17 23:08
dpa-AFX


SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) reported that its first-quarter adjusted net income increased 21% year-over-year to $1.8 billion. Adjusted profit per share was $1.19 compared to $0.97. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.18 for the quarter.

Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income attributable to Qualcomm was $682 million or $0.46 per share compared to $1.5 billion or $0.99 per share, prior year. The company noted that its first quarter of fiscal 2017 GAAP results included $868 million charge, or $0.49 per share, which was accrued, related to the Korea Free Trade Commission investigation.


First-quarter total revenues were up 4% to $6.00 billion from $5.77 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter.


For the second-quarter of fiscal 2017, the company expects: revenue of $5.5 billion to $6.3 billion; and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.15 - $1.25. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $1.20 on revenue of $5.9 billion.


Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm, stated: "The recent legal and governmental actions against Qualcomm are at their core driven by commercial disputes. As we have done in the past, we will vigorously defend our business model and the value of a portfolio of technologies that has been so instrumental to the success of the mobile communications industry."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht!
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,90 $ 55,00 $ 1,90 $ +3,45% 26.01./00:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7475251036 883121 71,62 $ 42,24 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		53,11 € +4,14%  25.01.17
Nasdaq 56,90 $ +3,45%  25.01.17
Frankfurt 52,656 € +2,66%  25.01.17
Xetra 52,68 € +1,99%  25.01.17
Berlin 52,60 € +1,86%  25.01.17
München 51,96 € +1,19%  25.01.17
Stuttgart 52,693 € 0,00%  25.01.17
Düsseldorf 51,37 € -0,21%  25.01.17
Hannover 51,07 € -0,25%  25.01.17
Hamburg 51,07 € -1,01%  25.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht! Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
34 Qualcomm erhöht Absatzprogno. 28.01.16
2 Qualcomm auf dem Weg der 1. 08.08.15
2 Böse Zungen 20.04.12
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 30.08.05
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 30.08.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...