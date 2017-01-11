Erweiterte Funktionen

Qualcomm Names Larry Paulson VP And President Of Qualcomm India




11.01.17 05:50
dpa-AFX


SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced Wednesday the appointment of Larry Paulson as vice president and president of Qualcomm India.

Paulson's appointment will be effective immediately and he will report directly to Jim Cathey, senior vice president and president of Asia Pacific and India.


He joined the company in 2013 as vice president of product management for Qualcomm Reference Design, a product of the semiconductor business, QCT. Most recently, Paulson led the QCT Platforms organization.


Prior to Qualcomm, Paulson was the executive vice president and chief marketing officer at BrightPoint. Before that, he held numerous positions at Nokia during his 20+ year career, including global senior vice president and general manager of Nokia's worldwide CDMA device business.


Cathey said, "Larry has a long history in the wireless industry and experience in building cellular phones and running large businesses, all of which will be instrumental in his new role. He will provide leadership and drive business growth for Qualcomm in the region, and will oversee the sales and business organization in India with responsibility for all QCT and QTL go-to-market activities."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Aktuell
