Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apple":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Qualcomm Issues Statement On Apple Complaint




21.01.17 17:45
dpa-AFX


SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) said the claims made by Apple in its lawsuit against the company are baseless.

On Friday, Apple filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Qualcomm in U.S. alleging non-payment of promised rebates.


"Apple has intentionally mischaracterized our agreements and negotiations, as well as the enormity and value of the technology we have invented, contributed and shared with all mobile device makers through our licensing program. Apple has been actively encouraging regulatory attacks on Qualcomm's business in various jurisdictions around the world by misrepresenting facts and withholding information," said Don Rosenberg, general counsel, Qualcomm.


On January 17, The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in federal district court charging Qualcomm with using anticompetitive tactics to maintain its monopoly in the supply of a key semiconductor device used in cell phones and other consumer products.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
120,00 $ 119,78 $ 0,22 $ +0,18% 21.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0378331005 865985 120,50 $ 89,47 $
Werte im Artikel
120,00 plus
+0,18%
62,88 minus
-2,42%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		112,09 € -0,12%  20.01.17
Nasdaq 120,00 $ +0,18%  20.01.17
Hamburg 112,95 € +0,08%  20.01.17
Stuttgart 112,168 € 0,00%  20.01.17
München 112,46 € -0,19%  20.01.17
Berlin 112,56 € -0,19%  20.01.17
Hannover 112,40 € -0,35%  20.01.17
Frankfurt 112,138 € -0,51%  20.01.17
Düsseldorf 112,20 € -0,71%  20.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31154 Apple , das erste Billione-MK U. 16:08
19790 Apple Inc. - Die Story geht w. 17.01.17
6616 Apple Short Only 12.01.17
17 TESLA nächster Übernahmekan. 06.01.17
2677 Apple - Chancen und Risiken 05.08.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...