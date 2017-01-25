Erweiterte Funktionen

Qualcomm Inc. Bottom Line Advances 20% In Q1




25.01.17 23:22
dpa-AFX


SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $1.8 billion, or $1.19 per share. This was higher than $1.5 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $6.0 billion. This was up from $5.8 billion last year.


Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $1.8 Bln. vs. $1.5 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -EPS (Q1): $1.19 vs. $0.97 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q1): $6.0 Bln vs. $5.8 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.4%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.5 - $6.3 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



