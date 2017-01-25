Qualcomm Inc. Bottom Line Advances 20% In Q1
25.01.17 23:22
dpa-AFX
SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $1.8 billion, or $1.19 per share. This was higher than $1.5 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $6.0 billion. This was up from $5.8 billion last year.
Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $1.8 Bln. vs. $1.5 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -EPS (Q1): $1.19 vs. $0.97 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q1): $6.0 Bln vs. $5.8 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.4%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.5 - $6.3 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,90 $
|55,00 $
|1,90 $
|+3,45%
|26.01./00:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7475251036
|883121
|71,62 $
|42,24 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|53,11 €
|+4,14%
|25.01.17
|Nasdaq
|56,90 $
|+3,45%
|25.01.17
|Frankfurt
|52,656 €
|+2,66%
|25.01.17
|Xetra
|52,68 €
|+1,99%
|25.01.17
|Berlin
|52,60 €
|+1,86%
|25.01.17
|München
|51,96 €
|+1,19%
|25.01.17
|Stuttgart
|52,693 €
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|51,37 €
|-0,21%
|25.01.17
|Hannover
|51,07 €
|-0,25%
|25.01.17
|Hamburg
|51,07 €
|-1,01%
|25.01.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|34
|Qualcomm erhöht Absatzprogno.
|28.01.16
|2
|Qualcomm auf dem Weg der 1.
|08.08.15
|2
|Böse Zungen
|20.04.12
|+++Morgenbericht mit Terminen.
|30.08.05
|+++Morgenbericht mit Terminen.
|30.08.05