Qualcomm Fined 1.03 Tln Won In South Korea For Alleged Antitrust Violations

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - The Korea Fair Trade Commission or KFTC announced that it has reached a decision in its investigation of Qualcomm Inc.



(QCOM), finding that certain of the Company's business practices are in violation of Korean competition law. The KFTC announced that it intends to issue a corrective order relating to the specific practices at issue and impose an administrative fine of about 1.03 trillion South Korean Won or about $865 million at current exchange rates.

Qualcomm said it strongly disagrees with the KFTC's announced decision, which Qualcomm believes is inconsistent with the facts and the law, reflects a flawed process and represents a violation of due process rights owed American companies under the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement or KORUS.

"Qualcomm strongly believes that the KFTC findings are inconsistent with the facts, disregard the economic realities of the marketplace, and misapply fundamental tenets of competition law," said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel, Qualcomm.

"Importantly, this decision does not take issue with the value of Qualcomm's patent portfolio. Qualcomm's enormous R&D investments in fundamental mobile technologies and its broad-based licensing of those technologies to mobile phone suppliers and others have facilitated the explosive growth of the mobile communications industry in Korea and worldwide, brought immense benefits to consumers and fostered competition at all levels of the mobile ecosystem," said Don Rosenberg.

As reflected in the KFTC's press release, the company said the decision lacks a coherent theory of competition law violations; lacks any evidence of harm to competition; results from a denial of procedural safeguards guaranteed to American companies under KORUS, including the right to have complete access to evidence and the right to cross examination at the hearing; and Imposes a fine that is insupportable and not reasonably related to the size of the Korean market.

The company noted that additional details regarding this decision will not be available until the KFTC issues a written decision and order, which in prior cases has typically taken four to six months. The KFTC's decision will not become effective until the written decision and order is issued.

Following receipt of the KFTC's written order, Qualcomm will file for an immediate stay of the corrective order and appeal the KFTC's decision to the Seoul High Court. In addition, Qualcomm will also appeal the amount of the fine and the method used to calculate it. However, Qualcomm will be required to pay the fine within 60 days of the issuance of the written order, subject to possible adjustment or refund as part of the appeal process.

The royalties received by Qualcomm for sales of handsets into Korea accounted for less than three percent of total Qualcomm licensing revenue during Qualcomm's fiscal 2016. To the extent that the KFTC's written decision attempts to regulate intellectual property rights granted by other countries or activities outside of Korea it would be in direct conflict with accepted rules of international law. Qualcomm noted that it will vigorously oppose any such attempt and expects to be supported by other countries and companies.

