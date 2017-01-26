Erweiterte Funktionen

Qualcomm Comments On Apple's Lawsuits In China




26.01.17
dpa-AFX


SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc.(QCOM) said that Apple Inc.

(AAPL) has filed two complaints against Qualcomm in China. Apple reportedly seeks 1 billion yuan or $145.32 million in damages.


Qualcomm said it has not seen these complaints but according to the Beijing court's press release, one of the complaints alleges a violation of China's Anti-Monopoly Law, and the other requests a determination of the terms of a patent license between Qualcomm and Apple for Qualcomm's cellular standard essentials patents.


Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm said, "These filings by Apple's Chinese subsidiary are just part of Apple's efforts to find ways to pay less for Qualcomm's technology. Apple was offered terms consistent with terms accepted by more than one hundred other Chinese companies and refused to even consider them. These terms were consistent with our NDRC Rectification plan."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



