Erweiterte Funktionen
Quadrise Fuels International - Cleaner fuel, cleaner planet
30.11.21 08:30
Edison Investment Research
Quadrise has developed a synthetic heavy fuel oil (HFO) technology that potentially reduces costs and polluting emissions for HFO users in the industrial, marine bunker and power markets, as well as improving the profitability of upstream operations and of refineries producing HFO. Recent third-party tests on Quadrise’s new biofuel, bioMSAR, show reductions in CO2 emissions that are materially ahead of existing biofuels at a lower cost.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0155 €
|0,0185 €
|-0,003 €
|-16,22%
|30.11./09:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B11DDB67
|A0JJ7Z
|0,075 €
|0,0092 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,02 €
|0,00%
|08:18
|Berlin
|0,0285 €
|-3,39%
|10:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0456 $
|-8,80%
|28.10.21
|Frankfurt
|0,0155 €
|-16,22%
|08:06
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|5
|Quadrise Fuels Int.: Oil in Wat.
|05.10.21