Quad/Graphics Provides 2017 Outlook




21.02.17 23:47
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) announced, for 2017, the company expects: Net Sales of $4.1 billion - $4.3 billion; adjusted EBITDA of $440 million - $480 million; and free cash flow of $225 million - $275 million.


Dave Honan, Quad/Graphics CFO, said: "We expect 2017 Adjusted EBITDA margin and Free Cash Flow to be flat with 2016 at the midpoints of our guidance ranges due to our ongoing efforts to implement permanent improvements to Quad/Graphics' cost structure and working capital levels. We believe these results will give us the ability to continue to invest in our business and accelerate the transformation of our go-to-market strategy, as well as continuing to return capital to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend, among other priorities."


Quad/Graphics' next quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share will be payable on March 10, 2017, to shareholders of record as of February 27, 2017.


