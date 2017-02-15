Erweiterte Funktionen

QinetiQ Says Q3 Underlying Trading As Expected; FY View Unchanged




15.02.17 08:55
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.

L), a defense, security and aerospace company, Wednesday said that underlying trading for the Group was as expected during the third quarter.


In its trading update, the company said it has made encouraging progress in the implementation of its strategy in the quarter to drive future growth.


Overall, the Board's expectations for Group performance in the current financial year remain unchanged from its earlier outlook.


In EMEA Services, revenue under contract for this financial year is similar to the same time last year with resilient margins. As stated previously, the division's performance as a whole is expected to remain steady this year.


Global Products division has shorter order cycles than EMEA Services. Revenue under contract is slightly ahead of this time last year driven by improved order inflow in QinetiQ North America.


QinetiQ will announce its preliminary annual results for the year ending March 31 on May 25.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


