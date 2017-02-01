Erweiterte Funktionen

Qiagen NV Announces 52% Drop In Q4 Profit




01.02.17 23:44
dpa-AFX


VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line declined to $36.5 million, or $0.15 per share. This was down from $76.2 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $366.5 million. This was up from $348.5 million last year.


Qiagen NV earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $36.5 Mln. vs. $76.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -52.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.32 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -53.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q4): $366.5 Mln vs. $348.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



