Qiagen NV Announces 52% Drop In Q4 Profit
01.02.17 23:44
dpa-AFX
VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line declined to $36.5 million, or $0.15 per share. This was down from $76.2 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $366.5 million. This was up from $348.5 million last year.
Qiagen NV earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $36.5 Mln. vs. $76.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -52.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.32 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -53.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q4): $366.5 Mln vs. $348.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,96 $
|28,98 $
|-0,02 $
|-0,07%
|01.02./23:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0012169213
|A2DKCH
|30,09 $
|20,71 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|26,934 €
|+0,54%
|01.02.17
|Frankfurt
|27,125 €
|+1,92%
|01.02.17
|Hamburg
|27,05 €
|+1,67%
|01.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|27,05 €
|+1,12%
|01.02.17
|Hannover
|26,745 €
|+0,87%
|01.02.17
|München
|26,835 €
|+0,86%
|01.02.17
|Berlin
|26,835 €
|+0,86%
|01.02.17
|Xetra
|26,87 €
|+0,69%
|01.02.17
|Stuttgart
|26,886 €
|0,00%
|01.02.17
|Nasdaq
|28,96 $
|-0,07%
|01.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|38
|Die Königin im TecDAX
|18.11.16
|213
|Qiagen - Kursziel 22 Euro
|04.11.16
|Löschung
|29.07.16
|16
|EVOTEC das wars
|13.07.15
|18
|Evotec ist die neue Quiagen
|15.06.15