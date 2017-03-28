Erweiterte Funktionen



Qatar Holding To Sell Up To $900 Mln Shares In Banco Santander Brazil Unit




28.03.17 14:11
dpa-AFX


SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Qatar Holding LLC will sell as much as $900 million in shares of Banco Santander SA's (BNC.

L, BSBR, SAN) Brazilian unit.


The Qataris are offering 80 million units that are composed of one common share and one preferred share in Banco Santander and will be sold in an international sale being underwritten by banks including Credit Suisse Group AG and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit. Units are being offered in the form of American depositary shares, which closed at $9.77 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,153 € 1,127 € 0,026 € +2,31% 28.03./15:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B15PV034 A0MV32 1,27 € 0,93 €
Werte im Artikel
1,15 plus
+2,31%
5,70 plus
+0,76%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,153 € +2,31%  14:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...