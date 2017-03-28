Qatar Holding To Sell Up To $900 Mln Shares In Banco Santander Brazil Unit

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Qatar Holding LLC will sell as much as $900 million in shares of Banco Santander SA's (BNC.



L, BSBR, SAN) Brazilian unit.

The Qataris are offering 80 million units that are composed of one common share and one preferred share in Banco Santander and will be sold in an international sale being underwritten by banks including Credit Suisse Group AG and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit. Units are being offered in the form of American depositary shares, which closed at $9.77 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

